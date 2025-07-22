Alexander’s, Inc. Plans to File Quarterly Report and Host Earnings Call for Q2 2025

Alexander's, Inc. will release its second quarter earnings on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 5.

Alexander’s, Inc. announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 4, 2025, before the market opens, and will also release its second quarter earnings at that time. Vornado Realty Trust, which manages Alexander's operations, will hold a quarterlyearnings conference callon August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, where discussions regarding Alexander’s performance may occur. The conference call can be accessed via phone or through a live webcast on Vornado's website. Alexander’s is a real estate investment trust with five properties in New York City. The release includes a caution that statements about future performance are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect outcomes.

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ALX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PARAMUS, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its second quarter earnings release on Monday, August 4, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.





Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 9032041. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.





Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has five properties in New York City.







CONTACT:







GARY HANSEN





(201) 587-8541





Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and the effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section.



