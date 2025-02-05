Alexander’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 per Share

Alexander’s, Inc. declared a $4.50 quarterly dividend, payable February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025.

Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) announced a quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share, set to be paid on February 28, 2025, to stockholders recorded by February 18, 2025. The company, which operates as a real estate investment trust with five properties in New York City, emphasized that some statements in the release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties, including impacts from interest rate increases and inflation on their business and tenants. The company highlights that future performance may differ from these expectations and refers readers to their Annual Report for additional factors influencing their outlook.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Paying the dividend on February 28, 2025, indicates the company’s strong cash flow position and financial stability.

The dividend announcement may enhance investor confidence in Alexander’s, Inc. as a stable investment, attracting potential investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant risks associated with forward-looking statements, indicating that future results may differ materially due to factors such as increased interest rates and inflation, which could negatively impact the company's performance.

The need for extensive caution regarding the unpredictability of financial performance suggests underlying instability in the company's operational environment, which may concern investors.

The reference to external economic factors affecting tenants raises concerns about potential revenue declines, further complicating the company's financial outlook.

$ALX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ALX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2025.





Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has five properties in New York City.







GARY HANSEN





(201) 587-8541





Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. Currently, some of the factors are the increase in interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section.



