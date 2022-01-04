Alexander's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $271.29, changing hands as high as $273.81 per share. Alexander's Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALX's low point in its 52 week range is $246.149 per share, with $308.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $272.74.

