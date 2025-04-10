Alexander's (ALX) Surges 4.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Alexander's ALX shares ended the last trading session 4% higher at $201.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operation (FFO) of $3.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -28.3%. Revenues are expected to be $56 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alexander's, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. A stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Alexander's belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Omega Healthcare Investors OHI, closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $37.56. Over the past month, OHI has returned -1.2%.

For Omega Healthcare Investors , the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has changed +1.4% over the past month to $0.75. This represents a change of +10.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

