Is Alexander's (ALX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alexander's (ALX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alexander's is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alexander's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALX's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALX has gained about 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alexander's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28%.

For Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alexander's belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that ALX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #176. The industry has moved +1.1% so far this year.

Alexander's and Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

