News & Insights

Stocks
ALX

Alexander`s (ALX) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 153.00

August 02, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Alexander`s (NYSE:ALX) has been revised to 153.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 142.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.88% from the latest reported closing price of 193.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander`s. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALX is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALX / Alexander`s Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Goldman Sachs Group holds 327K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 136K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 48.57% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 95K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 82K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Alexander`s Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Volaris, legally Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación S.A.P.I. de C.V., is a Mexican low-cost airline based in Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City with its hubs in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Tijuana, and focus cities in Cancún, León, and Monterrey.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.