Alexander`s (ALX) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for Alexander`s (NYSE:ALX) has been revised to 153.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 142.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.88% from the latest reported closing price of 193.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander`s. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALX is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 327K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 136K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 48.57% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 95K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 82K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 16.63% over the last quarter.

