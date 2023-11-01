Alexander`s (ALX) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 163.20

The average one-year price target for Alexander`s (NYSE:ALX) has been revised to 163.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 153.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.19% from the latest reported closing price of 187.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander`s. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALX is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 1,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 285K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 168.77% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 137K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 29.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 582.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 77K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Alexander`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

