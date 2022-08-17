Alexander Morris of F/m Investments Discusses World’s First Single-Bond US Treasury ETFs on ETF TV

Press Release London August 17, 2022, ETF TV #121 Alexander Morris, President, and Chief Investment Officer at F/m Investments discusses the world’s first single-bond US Treasury ETFs with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV. PressPlay bit.ly/3zZR5pn



Each ETF holds just a single underlying US Treasury bond.



Listed on Nasdaq, the initial suite consists of three funds, each holding the most current (on-the-run) issue for the three-month, two-year, and ten-year tenors of the Treasury yield curve. The ETFs will always hold the latest on-the-run issue as soon as it is released.



Listen to podcasts of this and prior episodes of ETF TV on



Last week there were 17 new listings and there 34 new cross-listings.



Issuers listing new ETFs were: BetaShares, Charles Schwab Investment Management, China Asset Management, E Fund Management, Fullgoal Fund, GF Fund, Horizon Kinetics, HuaAn Funds, Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management, Hwabao WP Fund, IronHorse Capital, iShares, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Motilal Oswal Asset Management, Sprott, Touchstone Advisors



The global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$42.46 billion during July 2022, according to ETFGI's July 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service according to new research report. Read more at bit.ly/3C4XMJr

ETF TV your insight into the world of exchange-traded funds, issuers and investment. Register to receive updates and watch prior episodes at www.ETFtv.net. MP4 we.tl/t-NN8BysKDBO



ETF TV News is sponsored by Syntax Advisors www.syntaxadvisors.com/. Syntax Advisors offers a family of Syntax Stratified ETFs that aim to deliver a diversified return by providing investors with rules-based exposure to business risks.



If you are interested in sponsoring, being a guest or have any questions on ETF TV please contact Deborah Fuhr deborah.fuhr@ETFtv.net



Disclaimer: ETF TV is a news update and is intended for informational purposes only. ETF TV does not provide investment advice nor recommend products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.