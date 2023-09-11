News & Insights

Alexander McQueen's creative director Burton to leave

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO DIVIGGIANO

September 11, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton will leave the Kering PRTP.PA-owned fashion label after two decades, the latest in a series of management changes at the French luxury group.

New creative direction for the British fashion house will be named "in due course," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement of Burton's departure comes amid a broad restructuring at Kering aimed at reviving sales of its star label Gucci.

Burton, who worked with the British label's founder Lee McQueen for over 14 years before becoming creative director in 2010, will present her last show for the label at Paris Fashion Week this month.

Famously discrete, Burton, who took on the delicate task of replacing McQueen after his death, is known for flattering, deconstructed styles and designed Kate Middleton's lace-backed wedding dress.

The McQueen label is one of several brands that Kering has flagged for development into beauty products, alongside Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

