Alexander Hansson Acquires 100,000 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Alexander Hansson purchased 100,000 NAT shares, increasing the Hansson family's total to 9.3 million shares.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. announced that Non-Executive Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson purchased 100,000 shares at $2.60 each, increasing his total holdings to 4,650,000 shares. As a result, the Hansson family now owns a total of 9,300,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company. The press release emphasizes the potential forward-looking statements and the uncertainties involved, mentioning factors that could affect the company's future performance, such as market conditions and operating expenses. It also provides contact information for further inquiries.

Potential Positives

Non-Executive Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson's purchase of 100,000 shares demonstrates strong insider confidence in the company's future performance.

The Hansson family's ownership of 9,300,000 shares positions them as the largest private shareholder group, indicating significant stakeholder commitment to the company.

The transaction at $2.60 per share may signal a perceived value and strategic position of the company's stock within the market.

Potential Negatives

The purchase of a large number of shares by the Non-Executive Vice Chairman may raise concerns among investors regarding potential insider trading or conflicts of interest.

The press release contains a lengthy cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, which could indicate the company is facing uncertainties that may impact its performance.

Heavy reliance on assumptions in the forward-looking statements might lead to skepticism from investors about the company's future prospects, especially given the acknowledgment of significant uncertainties and contingencies.

FAQ

What recent share purchase was made by Alexander Hansson?

Alexander Hansson bought 100,000 shares at $2.60 per share, increasing his total to 4,650,000 shares.

How many shares do the Hansson family now own in NAT?

The Hansson family now owns a total of 9,300,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group.

Who is the founder and CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd.?

Herbjorn Hansson is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

What are forward-looking statements according to the press release?

Forward-looking statements include plans, objectives, strategies, and projections about future performance based on assumptions.

Who can be contacted for inquiries regarding Nordic American Tankers Ltd.?

Bjørn Giæver, CFO, and Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager, are the contacts for inquiries.

Full Release







Friday, May 30, 2025











Dear Shareholders and Investors,







Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 100,000 shares at $2.60 per share. He is now holding 4,650,000 shares.





Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,300,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

















Sincerely,





Herbjorn Hansson





Founder, Chairman & CEO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd.



www.nat.bm

















CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.











Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











