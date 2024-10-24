Alexander & Baldwin Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Alexander & Baldwin ( (ALEX) ) has provided an update.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., a leading real estate company in Hawaii, reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with net income rising to $19 million and a CRE operating profit of $22.8 million. The company achieved a notable 4.1% growth in Same-Store Net Operating Income and maintained a high leased occupancy rate of 94%. Strategic moves included acquiring an 81,500 square foot facility, enhancing future growth prospects. CEO Lance Parker expressed confidence in the company’s performance and raised the 2024 guidance, reflecting ongoing market strength and successful operational strategies.

