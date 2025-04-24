Alexander & Baldwin Q1 Profit Rises, But FFO Down

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Thursday reported first-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $21.43 million or $0.29 per share, compared to $19.97 million or $0.28 per share.

The company reported Funds From Operations (FFO) of $26.35 million in the first quarter of 2025, or $0.36 per share, compared to $29.21 million or $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year.

FFO related to CRE and Corporate was $0.30 per share, compared to $0.29 per share last year.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings per share of $0.68 to $0.74, FFO per share of $1.17 to $1.23, and FFO per share related to CRE and Corporate of $1.11 to $1.16.

Previously, the company expected earnings per share of $0.64 to $0.71, FFO per share of $1.13 to $1.20, and FFO per share related to CRE and Corporate of $1.11 to $1.16.

