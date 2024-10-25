Alexander & Baldwin price target raised to $23 from $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $23 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. According to the firm, Alexander & Baldwin is setting itself up “well” heading into 2025 as they remain full speed on the path to exit the legacy land holdings, while the core commercial real estate operations steadily improve.

