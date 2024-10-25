News & Insights

Alexander & Baldwin price target raised to $23 from $22 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $23 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. According to the firm, Alexander & Baldwin is setting itself up “well” heading into 2025 as they remain full speed on the path to exit the legacy land holdings, while the core commercial real estate operations steadily improve.

