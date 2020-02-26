Alexander & Baldwin Posts Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.2 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $136.6 million or $1.90 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter was $107.6 million, down from $299.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $98.8 million.

