Alexander & Baldwin Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (AXB) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.5 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $9.9 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.7 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $98.2 million from $81.0 million last year.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $10.5 Mln. vs. $9.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $98.2 Mln vs. $81.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.01-$1.07

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.