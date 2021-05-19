Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the two analysts covering Alexander & Baldwin are now predicting revenues of US$334m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 7.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 199% to US$0.41. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$371m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Alexander & Baldwin's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:ALEX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$21.67, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Alexander & Baldwin's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alexander & Baldwin at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alexander & Baldwin's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alexander & Baldwin is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Alexander & Baldwin after the downgrade.

Unfortunately, by using these new estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Alexander & Baldwin that suggests the company could be somewhat overvalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.