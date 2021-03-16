Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -21.05% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALEX was $18.52, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.22 and a 122.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

ALEX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ALEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ALEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.32%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALEX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 59.65% over the last 100 days.

