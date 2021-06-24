Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.85, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALEX was $18.85, representing a -7.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.28 and a 87.75% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

ALEX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ALEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports ALEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.53%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALEX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (ALEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 75.36% over the last 100 days.

