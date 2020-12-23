Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -21.05% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALEX was $16.61, representing a -28.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.32 and a 99.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.32.

ALEX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ALEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALEX Dividend History page.

