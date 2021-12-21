Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.38, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALEX was $23.38, representing a -12.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.57 and a 57.02% increase over the 52 week low of $14.89.

ALEX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ALEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports ALEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.26%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alex Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALEX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 7.07% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.