Alexander & Baldwin Extends Credit Facility to 2028

October 21, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Alexander & Baldwin ( (ALEX) ) has shared an update.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., a leading real estate investment trust in Hawai‘i, has extended its revolving credit facility to October 2028, with a borrowing capacity of $450 million. The facility maintains its interest rate and fee structures, while offering two additional six-month extension options. This strategic financial move underscores the company’s robust presence in the commercial real estate sector.

