Alexander & Baldwin CFO Brett Brown Quits; Clayton Chun Named New Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) or A&B, a commercial real estate firm, said on Tuesday that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Brown is stepping down as part of its simplification efforts and growing focus on Hawai'i commercial real estate.

Brown will remain with the company through November 30.

Subsequently, A&B has appointed Clayton Chun as Executive Vice President and CFO, with effect from December 1.

In addition, the firm has also appointed Anthony Tommasino to the role of Vice President and Controller, with effect from October 1. Chun is Chief Accounting Officer of Alexander & Baldwin and has been with the company since 2015. Prior to joining A&B, Mr. Chun was a senior manager in the audit practice of Deloitte in Los Angeles.

Tommasino has served as the company's Director of Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting since joining in June 2021. Prior to A&B, Tommasino served as the Director of Accounting at Hawai'i Gas and as Audit Senior Manager at Deloitte.

