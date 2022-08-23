Markets
ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin CFO Brett Brown Quits; Clayton Chun Named New Finance Chief

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) or A&B, a commercial real estate firm, said on Tuesday that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Brown is stepping down as part of its simplification efforts and growing focus on Hawai'i commercial real estate.

Brown will remain with the company through November 30.

Subsequently, A&B has appointed Clayton Chun as Executive Vice President and CFO, with effect from December 1.

In addition, the firm has also appointed Anthony Tommasino to the role of Vice President and Controller, with effect from October 1. Chun is Chief Accounting Officer of Alexander & Baldwin and has been with the company since 2015. Prior to joining A&B, Mr. Chun was a senior manager in the audit practice of Deloitte in Los Angeles.

Tommasino has served as the company's Director of Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting since joining in June 2021. Prior to A&B, Tommasino served as the Director of Accounting at Hawai'i Gas and as Audit Senior Manager at Deloitte.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALEX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular