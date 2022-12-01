Alexander & Baldwin Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.87, changing hands as high as $20.01 per share. Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $25.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

