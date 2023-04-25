Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.80, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $22.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80.

