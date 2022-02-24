Alexander And Baldwin Board Announce Dividend

(RTTNews) - Hawaii-based real estate company, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX), reported that the board of the company has announced a dividend of $0.18 for the fourth quarter.

The dividend for the fourth quarter is going to be paid on January 6. For the first quarter of 2022, the board announced a $0.19 dividend, payable on April 5 to the stockholder on the record on March 18.

The company projected net earnings in the range of $0.94 to $1.00 for the next year. On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $0.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.