Markets
ALEX

Alexander And Baldwin Board Announce Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hawaii-based real estate company, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX), reported that the board of the company has announced a dividend of $0.18 for the fourth quarter.

The dividend for the fourth quarter is going to be paid on January 6. For the first quarter of 2022, the board announced a $0.19 dividend, payable on April 5 to the stockholder on the record on March 18.

The company projected net earnings in the range of $0.94 to $1.00 for the next year. On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $0.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALEX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular