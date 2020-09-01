Alexa Users Can Now Pay For Gas With Voice Command At Over 11,500 Exxon And Mobil Stations

(RTTNews) - Alexa users can now pay for gas at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the U.S. by just saying "Alexa, pay for gas."

Amazon, ExxonMobil, and global payments provider Fiserv have teamed up to offer the new convenience feature for drivers across the US.

Beginning Tuesday, September 1, consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, devices like Echo Auto, or the Alexa app on smartphones can simply say, pay and be on their way when they fuel up at an Exxon or Mobil station.

When customers pull up to the pump and say, "Alexa, pay for gas," Alexa will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump. The customer can then select the fuel grade on the pump and begin fueling, with payment completed automatically after fueling.

"Changing consumer expectations and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating demand for contactless payment interactions that span digital and physical worlds," said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. "The age of omnicommerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices are playing a pivotal role in enabling people to make purchases with speed, ease and convenience."

