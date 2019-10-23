"Alexa, Play the News": Amazon Launches Fire TV News App

Amazon's AMZN Alexa voice assistant has always been able to deliver the news thanks to third-party Skills, but its recently launched News app for Fire TV allows for a customizable news experience for users. You can now personalize your news from nearly 20 outlets, including Reuters, CBS, Bloomberg, Sports Illustrated, and Entertainment Weekly, among others.



Once users settle on topics and channels, all they need to say is "play the news" and Alexa will launch the app. The News app is available for free and will soon expand to Fire tablets.



Currently, Fire TV has 37 million global active users as of this past September, making it bigger than Roku ROKU and Disney DIS and Comcast CMCSA-owned Hulu, as well as one of the biggest streaming platforms in the industry.



