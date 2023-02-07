Alex. Brown Lures $250 Million Advisor from Merrill Lynch

According to a recent announcement, Raymond James Financial has nabbed a Merrill Lynch advisor managing $250 million in Miami. Daniel Laiter, who has been in the industry for 25 years, joined Raymond James’ Alex. Brown unit on January 20th. He started his career at Lehman Brothers in 1997, joined Credit Suisse by way of its Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette Securities predecessor in 2001, and returned to Lehman for two years between 2006 and 2008 before joining Merrill. Laiter, who focuses on clients in Mexico, will report to Eric Termini, regional executive for South Florida. As part of the announcement, Termini said “Danny represents one of the top advisors in the industry.” Laiter was convinced to move in part by a “client-centric” culture and the “experienced management team” at Raymond James. In June, Raymond James folded Alex. Brown into its core employee channel, Raymond James & Associates, led by Tash Elwyn. The unit had around 150 advisors at that time, a small fraction of the roughly 3,450 advisors in the RIA division. Raymond James announced four additional hires into the unit last year, including three who joined in Miami.

Raymond James adds to its Alex. Brown unit with the recruitment of a Merrill Lynch advisor managing $250 million.

