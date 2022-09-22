Alex Jones begins testimony in Sandy Hook defamation trial

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alex Jones took the stand on Thursday in a trial to decide how much he must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

The trial in Waterbury, Connecticut is taking place a month after the U.S. conspiracy theorist was hit with a $49.3 million verdict in a similar case.

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.