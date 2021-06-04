Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.16

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 9th of July to US$0.16. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Alerus Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Alerus Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 31.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 30%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Alerus Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.29 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Alerus Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Alerus Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Alerus Financial that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

