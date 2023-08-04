Alerus Financial (FRA:5QD) Price Target Increased by 13.45% to 18.25

The average one-year price target for Alerus Financial (FRA:5QD) has been revised to 18.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.45% from the prior estimate of 16.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.27 to a high of 20.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from the latest reported closing price of 16.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alerus Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5QD is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 9,481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alerus Financial Na holds 2,278K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5QD by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 583K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 537K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5QD by 36.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 342K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5QD by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 302K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5QD by 33.83% over the last quarter.

