ALERUS FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $ALRS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALERUS FINANCIAL ($ALRS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $67,478,508 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALERUS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

ALERUS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $ALRS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATIE A LORENSON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALERUS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of ALERUS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.