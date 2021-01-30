Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 16% to US$24.06. Alerus Financial reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$222m and statutory earnings per share of US$2.52, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Alerus Financial after the latest results. NasdaqCM:ALRS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Alerus Financial provided consensus estimates of US$206.5m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a small 7.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 36% to US$1.68 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$206.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 17% to US$28.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 7.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Alerus Financial is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Alerus Financial analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Alerus Financial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

