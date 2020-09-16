Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.42, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALRS was $22.42, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.58 and a 48.97% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

ALRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ALRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.62%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

