Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ALRS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALRS was $32.61, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.89 and a 116.68% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

ALRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ALRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.63%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALRS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLRU with an increase of 30.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALRS at 2.76%.

