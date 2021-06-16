Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.3, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALRS was $33.3, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.70 and a 86.24% increase over the 52 week low of $17.88.

ALRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). ALRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports ALRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.45%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALRS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (ALRS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (ALRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLRU with an increase of 17.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALRS at 3.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.