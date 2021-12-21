Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALRS was $29, representing a -24.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.31 and a 20.53% increase over the 52 week low of $24.06.

ALRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). ALRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports ALRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.11%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alrs Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALRS as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDEM with an decrease of -10.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALRS at 2.35%.

