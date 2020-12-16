Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ALRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.5, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALRS was $26.5, representing a 0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.27 and a 76.08% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

ALRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ALRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ALRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 25.13%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALRS as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLRU with an increase of 5.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALRS at 2.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.