Alerus Financial Corp Employee Stock Ownership Plan Cuts Stake in Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Fintel reports that Alerus Financial Corp Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS). This represents 5.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 7.02% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.71% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alerus Financial is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from its latest reported closing price of $20.78.

The projected annual revenue for Alerus Financial is $231MM, an increase of 9.68%. The projected annual EPS is $2.41, an increase of 12.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alerus Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALRS is 0.0875%, an increase of 6.3117%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 9,274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alerus Financial Na holds 2,269,355 shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331,790 shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 579,138 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208,000 shares, representing an increase of 64.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 163.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 537,192 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379,976 shares, representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 36.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 335,970 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,044 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 278,827 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304,815 shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Declares $0.18 Dividend

Alerus Financial said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $20.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 3.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Alerus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

