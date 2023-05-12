Alerus Financial (ALRS) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Alerus Financial said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 5.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alerus Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRS is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 9,470K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alerus Financial is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from its latest reported closing price of 13.78.

The projected annual revenue for Alerus Financial is 231MM, an increase of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alerus Financial Na holds 2,248K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 583K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 537K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 2.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 366K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 291K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

