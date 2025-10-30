Alerus (ALRS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Alerus (ALRS) reported revenue of $73.2 million, up 43.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.55 million, representing a surprise of +2.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans : -0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: -0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Efficiency ratio : 65.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.2%.

: 65.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.2%. Net interest margin, tax-equivalent : 3.5% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $4.97 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.97 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Retirement and benefit services : $16.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.05 million.

: $16.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.05 million. Net interest income : $43.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.73 million.

: $43.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.73 million. Total Noninterest income : $29.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.03 million.

: $29.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.03 million. Wealth management : $6.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million.

: $6.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $0.7 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.7 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking : $3.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.05 million.

: $3.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.05 million. Other: $2.23 million versus $2.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alerus have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Alerus Financial (ALRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

