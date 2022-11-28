Alert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption - USGS

Corrects day in lede

Nov 28 (Reuters) - An eruption began in the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said.

"At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the notification said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

