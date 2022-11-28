US Markets

Alert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption - USGS

November 28, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

Corrects day in lede

Nov 28 (Reuters) - An eruption began in the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said.

"At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the notification said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.