News & Insights

Stocks

Alerion Expands Into Energy Storage with New Project

October 21, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power is set to strategically diversify into energy storage by planning a 200 MW hydroelectric storage plant project in collaboration with Fri-el S.p.A. This project, located in Basilicata, aims to enhance the national electricity grid’s stability and flexibility. Alerion’s move marks a significant step in strengthening its position in Italy’s renewable energy sector.

For further insights into IT:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.