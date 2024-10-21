Alerion Expands Into Energy Storage with New Project

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power is set to strategically diversify into energy storage by planning a 200 MW hydroelectric storage plant project in collaboration with Fri-el S.p.A. This project, located in Basilicata, aims to enhance the national electricity grid’s stability and flexibility. Alerion’s move marks a significant step in strengthening its position in Italy’s renewable energy sector.

For further insights into IT:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.