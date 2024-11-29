Alerion Clean Power’s Successful Green Bond Offering

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power has successfully closed the early offering of its €250 million green bonds, which were fully subscribed. These senior unsecured fixed-rate notes, due in 2030, offer an annual interest rate of 4.75% and are set to start trading on the Borsa Italiana’s MOT market. The company aims to list these bonds on Euronext Dublin for broader market access.

