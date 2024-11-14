Alerion Clean Power Sees Higher Output, Lower Revenue

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power reported an increase in electricity production to 1,010.3 GWh in the first nine months of 2024, driven by new photovoltaic installations in Italy and Romania. Despite higher production, the company’s adjusted revenues fell to 126.7 million euros due to lower electricity sales prices. The firm remains optimistic, projecting a year-end adjusted EBITDA between 180 and 190 million euros, bolstered by a joint venture with Alperia.

