Alerion Clean Power Launches Green Bond Offering

November 21, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. has announced the successful passporting of its Information Prospectus for their Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030, allowing the public offering of these green bonds in Italy. The offer will commence on November 27, 2024, with settlement scheduled for December 11, 2024. Further details on the bonds, including their nominal value and number, will be disclosed after the offer period concludes.

