Alerion Clean Power to Issue €200 Million Green Bond

Alerion Clean Power plans to issue a Green Bond valued at €200 million, with the potential to increase by an additional €100 million, to refinance existing bonds and fund new projects under their Green Bond Framework. The bond will have a fixed interest rate of 4.75% and will be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Electronic Bond Market. This move aims to strengthen Alerion’s financial position while supporting sustainable investments.

