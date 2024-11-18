News & Insights

Alerion Clean Power to Issue €200 Million Green Bond

November 18, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power plans to issue a Green Bond valued at €200 million, with the potential to increase by an additional €100 million, to refinance existing bonds and fund new projects under their Green Bond Framework. The bond will have a fixed interest rate of 4.75% and will be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Electronic Bond Market. This move aims to strengthen Alerion’s financial position while supporting sustainable investments.

