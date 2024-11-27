News & Insights

Alerion Clean Power Boosts Green Bond Offer

November 27, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power has announced an early closure of its €200 million green bond offer due to strong market demand and has exercised an Upsize Option to increase the offer by up to €50 million. The bonds, available to the general public and qualified investors, will be issued on December 11, 2024, and mature in 2030. This move highlights Alerion’s effective strategy in leveraging investor interest in sustainable finance.

