Alerian MLP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMLP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Alerian MLP ETF (Symbol: AMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.86, changing hands as high as $48.92 per share. Alerian MLP shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.75 per share, with $53.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.84.

