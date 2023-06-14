Alembic Global Upgrades Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE)

Fintel reports that on June 14, 2023, Alembic Global upgraded their outlook for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPCE) from Underweight to Neutral .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Downside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 4.28. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of 4.40.
The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 19MM, an increase of 691.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.05%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 102,229K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 11,525K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 6.97% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,491K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 7.34% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,375K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 13.15% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,261K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,546K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 15.34% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 4,550K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 14.09% over the last quarter.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTI
